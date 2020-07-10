UK Firm Offers to Test Offshore Rig Surfaces for COVID-19

UK-based consultancy and quality assurance company Intertek has launched a service aimed at testing surfaces on offshore rigs and platforms for the presence of COVID-19.

Intertek has said that initial studies have shown that the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2) can survive for significant periods of time on certain surfaces, and that swabbing and testing of surfaces for the presence of COVID-19 can be part of an overall strategy to verify that cleaning practices are fit for purpose and have reduced the risk of employees contracting the virus.

"In situations where colleagues are interacting offshore on rigs in high traffic areas, such as dining areas, bathrooms and operating in close spaces, it is of the utmost importance to have confidence that these locations are clean and free from potentially harmful microorganisms to minimize risks of infection for colleagues," Intertek said.

"Once the swabs have been taken of the identified surfaces, Intertek chemists can provide results within a five hour period of the samples being received in the laboratory, enabling customers to quickly take action to address cleaning and hygiene practices to protect colleagues and customers on the offshore platform," the company added.

Rob van Dorp, CEO Intertek UK & Eire said: “Intertek’s goal is to help ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of people, workplaces and public spaces. Our latest offering to the offshore oil and gas market is an essential part of the ongoing detailed health and safety monitoring strategies that offshore operators will have to put in place. We are pleased to be able to support them to protect employees, customers and operations from COVID-19 and provide them with confidence in their procedures.”

In related news, another UK-based firm, TSG Marine, is working to bring Zoono, described a revolutionary molecular layer that kills microbes for up to 30 days on sprayed surfaces, to offshore oil and gas platforms, in an effort to reduce COVID-19 infection risk. Read more on that here.