Eni Hires Polarcus for Asia Pacific Survey

Polarcus has won a contract with Eni for a survey in the Asia Pacific.

The Oslo-listed marine seismic services provider said the contract was for an expected minimum duration of one month.

"The project is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals," Polarcus said.

The Dubai-based firm did not say which vessel will be deployed for the project.

Polarcus earlier this month said its vessel utilization for the second quarter 2020 was 50 percent, down from 72 percent in the second quarter of 2019.