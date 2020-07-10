Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Hires Polarcus for Asia Pacific Survey

July 10, 2020

Image Credit: Polarcus

Polarcus has won a contract with Eni for a survey in the Asia Pacific.

The Oslo-listed marine seismic services provider said the contract was for an expected minimum duration of one month.

"The project is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals," Polarcus said.

The Dubai-based firm did not say which vessel will be deployed for the project.

Polarcus earlier this month said its vessel utilization for the second quarter 2020 was 50 percent, down from 72 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

Vessels Geoscience Activity Asia Seismic Asia Pacific

