Petrofac Nets $135M Contract with Kazakhstan's NCOC

July 9, 2020

Credit: Petrofac
Credit: Petrofac

UK-based engineering and construction services firm Petrofac has won secured an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Pre-commissioning and Commissioning (EPCC) contract in Kazakhstan.

The contract is  worth about US$135 million for new water treating facilities for North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

Petrofac has won't the contract in a joint venture with Isker, a Kazakhstan company.

The work scope for the 30-month project includes an inlet stream screening to remove debris, feed water tanks with oil skimmer and pumps, a clarifier system including flocculation, coagulation, and oil skimmer, treated wastewater storage and pumps, sludge treatment and relative utilities.

The award of this project is in line with Petrofac EPS’s strategy to focus on and secure small greenfield and brownfield EPC projects, utilizing its capabilities, footprint, and infrastructure.

NCOC acts as the operator of the North Caspian Project, the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan. The company started oil production at the Kashagan field in 2016 and production has now reached 380,000 barrels per day.

