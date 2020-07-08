Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fraser Well Management Launches Well Operatorship Division

July 8, 2020

Image Credit: FWM

UK-based well engineering firm Fraser Well Management (FWM) has launched a new well operatorship division.

"The new product line marks an evolution for the established well engineering and management specialist and aims to provide end-to-end turnkey well operator support for the entire lifecycle of oil and gas wells. FWM’s well operator services support oil and gas companies looking to outsource well operations in accordance with the UK Government’s Maximising Economic Recovery (MER) strategy.

“The new service provides another option for oil and gas companies looking to achieve cost efficiencies in their well operations while allowing them to focus on their core business activities,” explained FWM managing director Nick Ford.

“We’re already known for our comprehensive well engineering and well management services throughout the well lifecycle. Our aim is to continue to deliver that same high quality, efficient and dependable service to well operator clients. With the addition of the well operator division we now offer end-to-end turnkey support to the industry across all phases of the well lifecycle from exploration drilling through to production well operatorship and well decommissioning.”

The company said it had delivered several successful well construction projects as well operator last year and has announced contract wins across multiple wells in 2020, ahead of the new division’s official launch.

In December 2019, FWM was appointed to manage NEO Energy’s Babbage platform in block 48/2a of the UK Southern North Sea, which includes five gas production wells and one suspended well. 

The project kick-off and official handover took place this summer, with the scope of work covering the management of well integrity during the production phase, including any well intervention operations.



Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

