Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

July 6, 2020

Rotterdam-based McNetiq launched a new line of magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height.
The first product in this series from McNetiq is the workplace safety device McNetiq Fall Restraint, intended for workplaces constructed of steel without edge protection.

The operator is connected to this anchor with a measured working line so that the worker can never get past the unsecured edge. Areas of application are: loading and unloading work on ship decks, construction and demolition work on drilling platforms, shipbuilding and maintenance, and working on cranes and windmills.

This new application is based on Controlock technology. McNetiq is the inventor of this patented technology, with which the breakout point and shear force of a magnetic anchor can be determined in advance.  In fact McNetiq was founded following the invention of Controlock technology in 2014.

