RCG, Æge Energy Launch Renewables Consultancy in Scandinavia

The Renewables Consulting Group Ltd (“RCG”) and Æge Energy AS have signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance to deliver renewable energy advisory services in the Nordic region covering both offshore and onshore renewables.

The two companies have committed to establishing a joint venture company to provide integrated market intelligence, management consulting, and technical advisory services for the renewable energy sector in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. The new joint venture will be called RCG Nordic.

Leon Notkevich, Managing Director, Æge Energy said: “We are excited about joining forces with RCG and creating a joint venture which will be a

powerhouse supporting our clients grow renewable energy in the Nordic region.”

He added, “Combining our extensive knowledge and experience in Norway, and the broader region, with RCG’s strength as a global leader in renewable energy advisory, creates a strategic platform for our businesses to work together and thrive.”

Alan Chivers, Chairman, RCG, commented: "By aligning with Æge Energy, we believe the joint venture will be uniquely positioned to bring

world-class consultancy to meet the growing demands of clients in the region for support on complex renewable energy assignments. We already have a track record working with Æge Energy, and its proven capabilities make it the right partner for this deeper alliance.”

Andrew Cole, RCG Managing Director - EMEA, added: "RCG Nordic presents significant opportunities to provide clients with the enhanced value

proposition that our new joint venture offers. Æge Energy’s electrical systems practice is highly complementary to RCG’s established European offering and dramatically expands RCG’s services in Scandinavia and beyond.”

The joint venture will focus its business development and operations on both onshore and offshore renewable energy sources. It will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a strong presence in Bergen to support maritime and offshore energy clients.

"RCG Nordic represents a combined capability greater than the sum of its parts. Together, Æge Energy’s local presence and RCG’s renewable energy sector expertise and strong global industry relationships will add tremendous value to the sector within the region," the companies said in a statement.

RCG and Æge Energy expect to finalize the joint venture and begin operations over the next few months, subject to the agreement and completion of terms and conditions.