Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RCG, Æge Energy Launch Renewables Consultancy in Scandinavia

July 6, 2020

The Renewables Consulting Group Ltd (“RCG”) and Æge Energy AS have signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance to deliver renewable energy advisory services in the Nordic region covering both offshore and onshore renewables.

The two companies have committed to establishing a joint venture company to provide integrated market intelligence, management consulting, and technical advisory services for the renewable energy sector in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. The new joint venture will be called RCG Nordic.

Leon Notkevich, Managing Director, Æge Energy said: “We are excited about joining forces with RCG and creating a joint venture which will be a
powerhouse supporting our clients grow renewable energy in the Nordic region.”

He added, “Combining our extensive knowledge and experience in Norway, and the broader region, with RCG’s strength as a global leader in renewable energy advisory, creates a strategic platform for our businesses to work together and thrive.” 

Alan Chivers, Chairman, RCG, commented: "By aligning with Æge Energy, we believe the joint venture will be uniquely positioned to bring
world-class consultancy to meet the growing demands of clients in the region for support on complex renewable energy assignments. We already have a track record working with Æge Energy, and its proven capabilities make it the right partner for this deeper alliance.”

Andrew Cole, RCG Managing Director - EMEA, added: "RCG Nordic presents significant opportunities to provide clients with the enhanced value
proposition that our new joint venture offers. Æge Energy’s electrical systems practice is highly complementary to RCG’s established European offering and dramatically expands RCG’s services in Scandinavia and beyond.”

The joint venture will focus its business development and operations on both onshore and offshore renewable energy sources. It will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a strong presence in Bergen to support maritime and offshore energy clients. 

"RCG Nordic represents a combined capability greater than the sum of its parts. Together, Æge Energy’s local presence and RCG’s renewable energy sector expertise and strong global industry relationships will add tremendous value to the sector within the region," the companies said in a statement.

 RCG and Æge Energy expect to finalize the joint venture and begin operations over the next few months, subject to the agreement and completion of terms and conditions.

Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

A monument for those who lost their lives in the Piper Alpha disaster - Credit: Oil and Gas UK

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest...
Image by NJ/AdobeStock

Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Drilling
Deepwater Pathfinder - Image by Kevin Deblieux - MarineTraffic

Eni to Pay $185M to Settle Transocean Drilling Rig Dispute
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine