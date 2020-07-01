McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy

Offshore engineering and construction company McDermott has successfully completed its restructuring process after filing for bankruptcy in January to restructure its $4.6 billion debt.

The company said Wednesday its balance sheet restructuring equitized nearly all of McDermott's $4.6 billion of funded debt.

"The company emerges with $2.4 billion in letter of credit capacity and $544 million of funded debt," McDermott said.

Further, McDermott has completed the sale of Lummus Technology to a joint partnership between Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., a flagship company of The Chatterjee Group, and Rhône Capital having received all required regulatory approvals and pursuant to the Company's plan of reorganization.

Proceeds from the sale of Lummus Technology will repay the debtor-in-possession financing in full, as well as fund emergence costs and provide cash to the balance sheet for long-term liquidity, McDermott said.

David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott said :"We are pleased to have completed this process so swiftly thanks to the dedication of our employees and the support of our new owners, customers, suppliers and partners."

He said the company would continue executing on its significant backlog, "with a new capital structure to match and support the strength of our operating business, and we emerge well-positioned for long-term growth and success, even amid this period of global uncertainty."

"We look forward to continued delivery on customer projects. Finally, we congratulate our Lummus colleagues, and look forward to continuing our working partnership with Lummus as we move into the future," he said.

The company now has a new board of directors. The board members, along with bios, as shared by McDermott, are below: