Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NHV Helicopters for Shell, NAM North Sea Crews

July 1, 2020

Offshore helicopter transportation services provider NHV Group will fly Shell and NAM workers to North Sea facilities under a long-term contract starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Belgium-based helicopter company has won the three-year contract with Shell UK & NAM, and daily flights will depart from NHV’s bases in Den Helder and Norwich to the Shell UK and NAM assets in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

NHV will provide two dedicated Leonardo AW139 aircraft – one in Norwich and one in Den Helder. 

"The medium-sized twin-engine AW139 has proved to be very successful and has reliably secured its role in NHV’s fleet and the world of helicopter operations." NHV said.

Michael Gislam, NHV’s Base Manager in Norwich said: “We are excited to secure this long-term contract, to work with Shell UK and NAM helping them meet their transportation needs and are all eager to start flying on their behalf. The agreement strengthens our long-standing relationship with Shell where we have previously supported projects in Europe and Africa.”

NHV did not provide the financial details of the deals with Shell and NAM.

Energy Activity Europe Helicopters The Netherlands

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration by freshidea / AdobeStock

DNV GL: Oil Demand, CO2 Emissions Probably Peaked in 2019
Image Credit: MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas to Source More Offshore Wind Turbine Parts in...


Trending Offshore News

AOD II - Image Credit: Seadrill

Saudi Aramco Suspends Seadrill's AOD II Jack-Up Rig
Middle East
Shell Logo / Image by Alexandr Blinov - AdobeStock

Shell to Write Down $22B in Wake of Coronavirus
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

RWE, E.ON Complete Asset Swap

RWE, E.ON Complete Asset Swap

Østensjø Newbuilds to be Equipped with Electric Voith Schneider Propellers

Østensjø Newbuilds to be Equipped with Electric Voith Schneider Propellers

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy

Equinor Extending Asgard C FSO Life until Sep 2028

Equinor Extending Asgard C FSO Life until Sep 2028

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine