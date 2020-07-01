NHV Helicopters for Shell, NAM North Sea Crews

Offshore helicopter transportation services provider NHV Group will fly Shell and NAM workers to North Sea facilities under a long-term contract starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Belgium-based helicopter company has won the three-year contract with Shell UK & NAM, and daily flights will depart from NHV’s bases in Den Helder and Norwich to the Shell UK and NAM assets in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

NHV will provide two dedicated Leonardo AW139 aircraft – one in Norwich and one in Den Helder.

"The medium-sized twin-engine AW139 has proved to be very successful and has reliably secured its role in NHV’s fleet and the world of helicopter operations." NHV said.

Michael Gislam, NHV’s Base Manager in Norwich said: “We are excited to secure this long-term contract, to work with Shell UK and NAM helping them meet their transportation needs and are all eager to start flying on their behalf. The agreement strengthens our long-standing relationship with Shell where we have previously supported projects in Europe and Africa.”

NHV did not provide the financial details of the deals with Shell and NAM.