Santos Awards Dorado pre-FEED SURF

Engineering services provider Atteris has won a contract for the subsea, umbilical, risers and flowline (SURF) pre-FEED for Santos' Dorado project field development, offshore W. Australia.

The Dorado oil field is located within the Bedout Sub-basin, some 150 km north of Port Hedland, Western Australia, in a water depth of approximately 95 meters. It a joint venture between Santos and Carnarvon Petroleum.

The preferred development concept includes an FPSO and wellhead platform development, incorporating an initial phase of oil and condensate development followed by a future phase of gas export.

Under the contract with Santos, Attaris' engineering design work will include the subsea infrastructure connecting the wellhead platform to the disconnectable turret mooring of a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The subsea system will consist of four flexible risers and associated flowlines including two production lines, one gas injection line and one dynamic and static power, and controls umbilical. Atteris will perform the configuration design of the dynamic riser system, the stability assessment of the flowlines and static umbilical, and the field layout definition.

Atteris’ Dynamic Systems Business Stream, led by Principal Engineer Céline Lanoëlle, will deliver the scope working closely with the Santos team in Perth, Western Australia. Céline: “My team of engineers and I are thrilled with this win. We have worked hard to develop this capability and we are now leaving our positive marks in the industry. We are grateful for the trust and confidence that Santos has placed in us with this contract.”

To remind, Santos' partner in the project, Carnarvon Petroleum, in May said pre-FEED contracts for the Dorado FPSO had been awarded to three "world-class' contractors.

As for the wellhead platform, Carnarvon said that Expressions of Interest (“EOI”) have been received "from a significant number of companies."

The fixed wellhead platform (“WHP”) will support the production and ancillary wells and connect to and supply the FPSO.

The final investment decision date, tentatively set for 2021, will depend on the market situation.