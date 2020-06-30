Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Selling Stake in Tartaruga Field

June 30, 2020

Image Credit: Petrobras
Image Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has put up for sale its stake in the Tartaruga field in the shallow waters of the Sergipe Alagoas basin.

The Tartaruga field is located in Area SES-107D Concession, in which Petrobras holds a 25% stake, with Maha Energy holding the remaining 75% Participating Interest. 

Petrobras is looking to sell its whole stake in the field, with existing integrated facilities.

The transaction also includes the option to enter into an oil purchase and sale contract with Petrobras and a gas purchase and sale contract with Maha, which will allow the buyer to sell its production.

The Tartaruga Field is located on the north coast of the state of Sergipe, near the municipality of Pirambu. It has been in production since 1994.

While the field is offshore, the production facilities are located onshore, producing from directional wells.

Average production, from January until May 2020 was of approximately 580 bbl of oil/day. Petrobras said there was potential to increase production. Volume in place is estimated at 21.63 million barrels of oil.

Energy Activity Production South America Brazil

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Transborders Energy

Transborders Energy, SBM Offshore in FLNG Pact
Image Credit: MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas to Source More Offshore Wind Turbine Parts in...


Trending Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Energy
Eagle Explorer - Credit: SeaBird Exploration

SeaBird Wins Short Term Work for 'Eagle Explorer'. Sells...
Vessels

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Brazil's Oil Industry Sees COVID-19 Impact Until the End of 2021

Brazil's Oil Industry Sees COVID-19 Impact Until the End of 2021

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

Subsea 7's Pipelines and Umbilicals for Aker BP's Hod

Subsea 7's Pipelines and Umbilicals for Aker BP's Hod

Allseas Taps Kvaerner for Valhall Platforms Recycling

Allseas Taps Kvaerner for Valhall Platforms Recycling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine