Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan's NTT to Build Renewables Business

June 29, 2020

For illustration only - Image by Peterjohn Chisholm/AdobeStock
For illustration only - Image by Peterjohn Chisholm/AdobeStock

Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) will develop a renewable energy business with its own electricity grid and is likely to invest over 1 trillion yen ($9.3 billion) by fiscal 2030, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The move by the telecommunications conglomerate comes as renewable energy is seen globally as a potentially growing field, particularly in Japan, which is facing a stagnating economy due to a declining birth rate and aging population.

NTT aims to secure 7.5 million kilowatts (KW) of electricity, equivalent to about 10% of renewable power capacity in the country, Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Most of NTT's 7,300 communication hubs nationwide will be equipped with storage batteries, Nikkei reported, adding the company will also develop solar and offshore wind facilities.

NTT will invest 100 billion yen a year by 2025 and the total amount is likely to exceed 1 trillion yen by 2030, it said.

A spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 107.2200 yen) 

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables Japan

Press releases

“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”

“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”

FrontM partners with Inmarsat and VIKAND to launch COVID -19 Telemed Service for maritime workforce

FrontM partners with Inmarsat and VIKAND to launch COVID -19 Telemed Service for maritime workforce

Related Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Illustration by Maksym Yemelyanov - AdobeStock

Energean, Edison Cut Norway from E&P Sales Deal


Trending Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Energy
Eagle Explorer - Credit: SeaBird Exploration

SeaBird Wins Short Term Work for 'Eagle Explorer'. Sells...
Vessels

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

VIDEO: Dominion Installs 12MW Test Wind Farm ahead of 2.6GW Behemoth

VIDEO: Dominion Installs 12MW Test Wind Farm ahead of 2.6GW Behemoth

Delek Drilling Looks to Refinance $2 Billion in Debt

Delek Drilling Looks to Refinance $2 Billion in Debt

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development

Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine