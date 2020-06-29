Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Canada: Near Miss on Hebron Platform as Handrail Falls 20 meters

June 29, 2020

Image Credit: ExxonMobil/MarineTraffic

A handrail dropped 20 meters on ExxonMobil's Hebron platform off Canada last week, in an incident that could've been fatal. 

Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil and gas regulator C-NLOPB said last Friday that ExxonMobil Canada had reported that on June 24, 2020, on the Hebron Platform, a container bumped a temporary handrail. 

"A piece of the handrail, which weighed approximately 9kg, fell approximately 20m and landed on the intervention deck below," C-NLOPB said.

"There were no injuries and no personnel were in the area. The incident had the potential for fatality, based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator," it added.

According to C-NLOPB, ExxonMobil stopped all crane operations, installed hard barriers at the handrail location and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident.

The Hebron platform is located about 200 miles offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in 300ft of water, It consists of a stand-alone gravity-based structure (GBS) supporting an integrated topsides deck that includes living quarters and drilling and production facilities.

Production from the platform started in November 2017.

