VIDEO: Boskalis Removes Neptune's Dutch North Sea Platforms

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has completed the removal of three platforms from the Dutch sector of the North Sea with the help of the Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis.

The platforms, L10-C, L10-D, and L10-G, had been in production for four decades before ceasing production in 2016.

Neptune said that, as part of the removal program, more than 3,400 tonnes of steel were removed using Boskalis' Bokalift1 vessel.

"The steelwork was removed from the seabed and placed on the vessel in a series of carefully executed lifting operations," Neptune said adding that the removal of rock will return the seabed to a clean state and will mark the completion of this extensive operation.

Lex de Groot, Managing Director of Neptune Energy in the Netherlands, said: “These three platforms had come to the end of their economic lives and, as of the 1970s early 1980s, they have been producing Dutch offshore gas to heat our homes and fuel the economy.

“It’s our responsibility to decommission these platforms, take everything with us, and leave the seabed in a clean state. Our teams did a tremendous job, together with our supplier, Boskalis, especially given these turbulent times."

“The work was completed in a safe and secure way, both for the crew and for the environment. All three platforms were brought onshore and the associated materials will be recycled or reused as much as possible," he said.

Marcel van Bergen, Managing Director of Boskalis Offshore Heavy Lifting, added: “We are pleased that we were able to perform this challenging job for Neptune Energy with our versatile transportation and installation vessel Bokalift1."

“Its 3,000-ton crane and 6,300 square meters free deck space made it perfect for the job to decommission the three platforms and transport these to shore.

“During the start of the activities the world and this project were confronted with COVID-19 and we appreciate the great cooperation between all parties involved to adapt to the challenges and complete the job in a safe manner.”

The L10 Area continues to operate with gas being produced from platforms centered around the Neptune-operated L10-A platform.

