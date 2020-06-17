OOS Joins LR, Worley Offshore Decommissioning Consortium

Dutch offshore services provider OOS International has joined an offshore decommissioning consortium created by Lloyd’s Register and Worley, in a push to drive down the costs of offshore decommissioning.

"Decommissioning, for many, remains an uncertain cost burden, potentially even more so in the current climate,” says Julie Copland, LR’s Decommissioning lead. “What is certain is that, with our combined expertise, unique ability to take well operatorship and duty holdership, and now ready access to heavy lift assets, our consortium can help operators across the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico and Asia Pacific reduce the risk and cost of decommissioning whilst safeguarding their reputation.”

The consortium has cited Wood Mackenzie which has said that an estimated £67 billion ($84 billion) is expected to be spent on decommissioning globally over the next decade (Wood Mackenzie).

Approximately £14 billion in potential decommissioning commitments over the next five years are expected across Northwest Europe alone, the consortium said, citing Rystad (source: Rystad Energy ServiceCube), costs which industry and the regulator have pledged to reduce.

The consortium will benefit from the OOS International fleet which comprises stable and dynamic semisubmersible dual crane vessels, the OOS Serooskerke, and the OOS Walcheren.

Each has an accommodation capacity of 750 POB and a lifting capacity of 4,400 tons in waters up to 3,000 meters depth.

What is more, OOS has recently shared an artists' impression showing the two vessels could be used to jointly lift a load of over 8000 tons.

In addition, the TBB OOS Zeelandia is equipped with two cranes with an impressive lifting capacity of 12,500T per crane.

"Aligning assurance, project management, and safe, fit-for-purpose removal and disposal can make decommissioning daunting,” says Léon Overdulve CEO, OOS. “We already provide full turnkey decommissioning services. Now, as part of the consortium, we can provide economies of scale, reduce duplication of effort, adopt campaign approaches, and enable schedule flexibility, further reducing cost uncertainty and scope for operators.”

John Cox, Global Decommissioning Lead, Worley [Intecsea], says: “As a consortium, we have completed successive offshore decommissioning projects, globally, from the Middle East and Asia Pacific to North America. We’ve supported operators and regulators with decommissioning and plugging and abandonment plans and guidelines, abandonment liability and expenditure evaluations. We’re actively involved in a number of full work scope provision projects. Operators see the value of our combined expertise across the full decommissioning lifecycle, because it works.”



