Wintershall Nordzee Brings Online 2nd Sillimanite Well

Gazprom-Wintershall DEA joint venture company Wintershall Noordzee said Monday it had started gas production from D12-B2, the second well drilled in its Sillimanite offshore field.

The gas field, found in June 2015, stretches across the UK and the Dutch Continental Shelves and is located approximately 200 kilometers off the coast of Den Helder, The Netherlands.

“This is the second successful production well of this exceptional cross-border development project”, says Robert Frimpong, Managing Director of Wintershall Noordzee B.V. “Producing in line with the expected productivity, this well is a welcome addition to the first well which came into production earlier this year.”

Wintershall Noordzee started drilling the second Sillimanite production well at the beginning of February.

The produced gas from the D12-B2 well will be transported through the newly laid 12-kilometer-long pipeline connecting the D12-B platform to the existing D15-A production platform (operated by Neptune), both located in Dutch waters.

From there, the gas will be transported through the NGT (Noordgastransport B.V.) gas transportation system to shore.



Drilling activities at the field continue, with Wintershall Noordzee currently drilling the Sillimanite South exploration well using the Maersk Resolve drilling rig.

"If all goes according to plan, this third well can add gas to the export pipeline in the fourth quarter of this year," Wintershall Noordzee said.

The unitized Sillimanite gas field stretches across the UK and the Dutch continental shelves in licence block 44/19a on the UK side and blocks D12a and D12b on the Dutch side. A Treaty between the UK and Dutch governments entered into force in July 2018.

Beside Wintershall Noordzee B.V. as operator (39.7%), unit-partners in the Sillimanite development are EBN B.V. (25%), Gazprom International UK Ltd (19.9%), ONE-Dyas UK Ltd (7.9%), Neptune (7.5%).