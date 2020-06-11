CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

Chinese oil company CNOOC has started production from its Qinhuangdao 33-1S oil field phase I in the Bohai Bay.

Qinhuangdao 33-1S is a shallow water oilfield, located in central and western Bohai with an average water depth of 21 meters.

"The project has built one wellhead platform in addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Qinhuangdao 33-1 oilfield and Qinhuangdao 32-6 oilfield," CNOOC, which owns a 100% interest in the project said.

A total of 13 producing wells are planned, including 9 production wells and 4 water injection wells.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021.



