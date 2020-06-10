SapuraOMV Applies for Survey at Kanga Well Site (Australia)

Oil and gas company SapuraOMV has filed an application to Australian regulators for permission to carry out a geotechnical and geophysical survey within Permit WA-412-P offshore W. Australia, where it plans to drill the Kanga-1 well.

Sapura Upstream farmed into the block in 2018, taking a 70 percent stake in the WA-412-P block from Finder Energy. It then committed to drill the Kanga-1 well.

According to info on Finder Energy's website, Kanga oil prospect has a gross best estimate prospective resource of 70 mmbbl oil with a geological chance of success of 28%.

The site survey location - for which SapuraOMV has applied - is approximately 163 km north of the town of Karratha in water depths of approximately 147 meters. An Operational Area has been defined within Permit WA-412-P, which represents a 4 km x 4 km area encapsulating all potential geophysical and geotechnical survey locations.

The geophysical component of the survey will collect data for assessment of water depths, seabed topography, seabed conditions and identification of obstructions on the seabed that may include data collection with a multi-beam echo sounder (MBES), side-scan sonar (SSS), sub-bottom profiler (SBP) and magnetometer.

The geotechnical component of the survey is to assess and characterize seabed conditions within the operational area, including calibrating and interpreting geophysical results that may include cone penetration testing (CPT), piston coring or vibracore sampling, and box core sampling.

The geophysical and geotechnical site survey is anticipated to occur between January 2021 and November 2021, and may take up to 14 days.

The timing of the Survey is dependent upon vessel availability, weather conditions, the receipt of the required statutory approvals.

Following the survey, Sapura plans to drill the well using a semisubmersible drilling rig, which will be towed to location and anchored over the well site.

Once positioned, the MODU will be supported by support vessels and helicopters. Support vessels will be stationary or operating at slow speeds

while working in the Operational Area. Helicopter frequency is expected to be several times per week. The supply base is expected to be in the

Port of Dampier.