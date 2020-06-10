Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Helicopter Services Contracts with CHC

June 10, 2020

Credit: CHC
Credit: CHC

Norwegian oil company Equinor has extended helicopter services contracts with offshore helicopter operator CHC in Norway.

CHC said Tuesday the extensions with Equinor were for both the Tampen/Oseberg and Heidrun contracts for one year, effective from September 2020 to August 2021, respectively.

The contracts are for three Sikorsky S-92 SAR aircraft and three super puma A332L/L1. 

According to CHC, the helicopters are located at the Johan Sverdrup, Oseberg, Statfjord B and Heidrun platforms, and cover the area expanding from the Northern North Sea into the Norwegian Sea. The contract offers the opportunity for further extensions.

CHC did not provide financial details.

