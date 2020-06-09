Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oxy Starts Returning Staff to U.S. Gulf of Mexico after Storm

June 9, 2020

An Oxy platform in the U.S. GoM - Image Credit: Petrobras
Occidental Petroleum Corp has begun returning staff to some of its Gulf of Mexico facilities after storm Cristobal moved away from the region, the company said on Monday.

The company plans to return workers to all facilities on Tuesday and resume production when safe.

Occidental joined other energy companies that began preparations to resume oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Producers had evacuated 182 offshore facilities and shut-in about a third of oil and gas production in wells as of Monday.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting Milestone

Freight Planning… What About Offshore Wind…?

Penspen in Offshore Platform Modification Deal in Myanmar

