Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Awilco Drilling Scraps Semi-Sub Rig Deal with Keppel

June 8, 2020

Image Credit: Awilco Drilling
Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Offshore drilling company Awilco Drilling has terminated an offshore rig construction deal with Keppel, citing a breach of contract.

Awilco said Monday that its subsidiary Awilco Rig 1 (AR1) had notified Singapore-based Keppel FELS that it had exercised its contractual termination right under a newbuilding contract between KFELS and AR1 for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig, Nordic Winter, "as a result of breaches under the Vessel Construction Contract."

The vessel construction contract provides that on termination AR1 will be entitled to a refund of the installments paid to KFELS of $54,720,985 plus accrued interest, Awilco Drilling said. The company did not provide any details on the alleged breaches under the rig construction contract.

Awilco Drilling in 2018 caught the offshore drilling world by surprise when it ordered a harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig from Singapore's Keppel. This was followed by another newbuild order of the same type and with the same company in 2019. These were first such orders after the previous oil price collapse.

Related: Awilco Drilling Posts 'Nil' in 1Q Revenue. In Talks for Newbuilds Funding, Deployment

The first rig was expected to be delivered in April 2021, with the second one - the Nordic Spring - scheduled delivery in March 2022. Remaining capital commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2020 in respect of the two new-build rigs total $757.6 million.

The company's Awilco Rig 1 subsidiary was due to pay $31.9 million to Keppel in June as part of the balance of the second installment for the first newbuild rig.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to both Awilco and Keppel, seeking more info on the alleged breaches of contract, and on the status of the second rig. 

Regarding the contract breach, an Awilco Drilling spokesperson said the company couldn't provide any more details "at this point."

Asked about the status of the second rig, the spokesperson said: "The construction of the 2nd rig, Nordic Spring, continues according to contract."



Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Rigs Singapore

Related Offshore News

Pecan development concept, as previously planned - Credit: Aker Energy

Down But Not Out: Aker Energy Committed to Developing...
Illustration only - Image by GJGK_Photography

Offshore Workers, Louisiana Locals Flee Ahead of Storm...


Trending Offshore News

A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Laying Off 40% Office Workers. Offshore Crews Might Be...
Energy
The XLe Spirit ROV is the first in a new generation of electric ROVs - Credit: FORUM

Forum Energy Technologies Pushes for Growth in Asia
Vessels

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Cheoy Lee Building WFSV Pair for Japanese Wind Farms

Cheoy Lee Building WFSV Pair for Japanese Wind Farms

Awilco Drilling Scraps Semi-Sub Rig Deal with Keppel

Awilco Drilling Scraps Semi-Sub Rig Deal with Keppel

Norway Parliament Grants More Tax Relief to Oil Companies

Norway Parliament Grants More Tax Relief to Oil Companies

Weatherford CEO Steps Down

Weatherford CEO Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine