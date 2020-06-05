Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Premier Oil Agrees Deal with Creditor over Buying BP's North Sea Fields

June 5, 2020

Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)
Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Premier Oil will issue discounted shares to activist hedge fund ARCM representing 8.91% of the company to pay for North Sea assets from BP, which agreed to reduce the price, Premier said on Friday.

ARCM, which owns around 15% of Premier's debt and has a large short position in its shares, has agreed to drop its appeal against a court scheme to facilitate Premier buying the BP assets, Premier said.

The deal will involve Premier paying BP $210 million in cash and reduces Premier's liability for field abandonment to $240 million from $600 million.

It replaces an initial scheme which would have involved a broader capital raising to pay the initial price of $625 million and extend Premier's debt maturities by two years.

"We are pleased to have agreed revised terms with BP for the proposed acquisition of the Andrew Area and Shearwater assets," Premier CEO Tony Durrant said, pointing to a plan to waive debt covenants until September.

"The (...) Agreement, once agreed with and approved by lenders, will provide a basis for the Company to continue discussions regarding proposed amendments to the Group's existing credit facilities."

Premier, which had a market capitalization of $336 million as of Thursday and $1.9 billion in net debt, will issue 82.2 million new shares to ARCM at a price of 26.69 pence each, a 9.64% discount to the volume-weighted average price over the last five days to fund the BP assets, it said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Draugen - Credit: OKEA

OKEA Moves Draugen Maintenance Forward as Norway Imposes...
Credit; Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' $750M-plus Offshore Wind EPCI...


Trending Offshore News

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel removing the Valhall QP 3,800 t QP topsides in June 2019 - Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas to Cut Crew Headcount 'By a Few Hundred'
Offshore
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen

U.S. Offshore Drillers Brace for Hurricane Season amid...
Offshore

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Hokchi Terminates Grupo R Jack-Up Rig Deal Early

Hokchi Terminates Grupo R Jack-Up Rig Deal Early

Shell, Murphy Evacuate Offshore Workers Ahead of Storm in Gulf of Mexico

Shell, Murphy Evacuate Offshore Workers Ahead of Storm in Gulf of Mexico

Premier Oil Agrees Deal with Creditor over Buying BP's North Sea Fields

Premier Oil Agrees Deal with Creditor over Buying BP's North Sea Fields

Subsea 7's HKZ Wind Farm Installation Deal Confirmed as FID Made

Subsea 7's HKZ Wind Farm Installation Deal Confirmed as FID Made

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine