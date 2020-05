Premier Oil has started talks with BP to ask for the price of the Andrew and Shearwater North Sea oilfields in its proposed $625 million deal to be reduced due to weak oil prices, CEO Tony Durrant said on Wednesday.

He added he was confident that Premier's banks would waive a so-called covenant test in June, a regular exercise by banks to check if the oil and gas producer's debt is less than three times its core earnings.





(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

