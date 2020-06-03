SapuraEnergy Nets $179,6M in New Deals Across SE Asia

Malaysian energy and offshore services company Sapura Energy has revealed it has recently secured a batch of contracts across Southeast Asia worth RM766 million ($179,6 million) in total.

The contracts are secured by Sapura Energy's subsidiaries and are for various services including pipeline installation, replacements, riser installations, dredging, offshore decommissioning, etc.

In Brunei, the company was hired by Brunei Shell Petroleum for the PRP7 Pipeline Replacement Project. The contract scope of work comprises the replacement of the 16-inch 9.4km pipeline PID1494 including topside modification, and riser and pipeline demolition, as well as an optional scope of the replacement of the 6-inch one-kilometre pipeline PID2008 including topside modification, and riser and pipeline demolition. The works are expected to be completed by Q1 FY2022.

In Singapore, Sapura Offshore in partnership with Dredging International Asia Pacific, has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for the single buoy mooring (SBM) Pipeline Rejuvenation Phase II Project by Shell.

The contract scope of work comprises pre-emptive repair of the nearshore pipeline section, rejuvenate the SBM system and optional removal of existing pipeline to ensure fitness for service of the crude offloading system to Bukom Refinery in Singapore. The contract is expected to be completed by Q3 FY2023.

Also, Chevron has hired Sapura Energy for its Asset Retirement Offshore Removal Campaign in Thailand. The contract scope of work consists of project management, engineering, procurement, offshore heavy lifting vessel and transportation spread to decommission seven offshore jackets, wet tow and reef jacket at a reef site. The offshore campaign is expected to commence within FY2021.

In Malaysia, its home-base, Sapura Energy's scope of work for Hess comprises the provision of project management, installation engineering,

transportation and installation of five modules at Bergading Central Processing Platform. The works are expected to be completed by Q4 FY2021.

Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd also received an award for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the Additional Andalas Pipeline Project Phase 4 Development in the adjacent Malaysia Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA), from CPOC.

The contract scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and precommissioning of a 20-inch 29-kilometer subsea pipeline, including riser and riser guard installations.

The contract is effective on 30th April 2020 and the works are scheduled to be completed within 15 months.