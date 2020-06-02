Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has awarded Proserv a complete subsea controls system contract for IOG’s Core Project Phase 1 development in the UK Southern North Sea.

IOG's Core Project Phase 1 comprises the development and production of the Southwark, Blythe, and Elgood fields through a total of five wells with gas transported onshore via the Thames Pipeline.

Proserv will be responsible for the engineering, construction, and installation of the subsea control system for the Elgood single-well subsea tieback. The system will consist of a master control station, subsea control module, subsea distribution, and instrumentation.

The Elgood gas field is part of the Blythe Hub, which is situated 35km off the coast of Norfolk in the Southern North Sea and expected to come onstream in 2021.

Elgood is being co-developed with the nearby Blythe field as a single subsea well tied back to an unmanned platform at Blythe. The field was discovered by Enterprise Oil in 1991 and is 50% owned and operated by IOG, with the remaining 50% interest belonging to CalEnergy Resources (UK) Ltd.

Iain Smith, Senior Vice President – Proserv Controls, said: “We are pleased to be awarded this work in such uncertain times and it further strengthens our reputation as a subsea controls supplier of choice, demonstrating significant value to our customers by way of best-in-class reliability and no future obsolescence worries. We look forward to working with IOG and their SURF contractor to ensure the cost-effective, safe and timely execution of this development.”

Mark Hughes, Chief Operating Officer, IOG, said: “We are pleased to be working with Proserv, a recognized specialist provider of subsea controls systems, on the Elgood well, which is an important part of our Phase 1 development.”



