Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Cleared to Use Maersk Invincible Rig for P&A at Valhall

May 29, 2020

Maersk Invincible - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Invincible - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has secured consent from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway to use the Maersk Invincible jack-up rig on its Valhall field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The consent is for the use of the Maersk Invincible rig for plugging and removal work at Valhall DP drilling platform.

"Production from Valhall DP is to be shut down over the next few years. As of today, one well is in production. This consent applies to plugging and removal works for four wells," the PSA Norway said Thursday.

Maersk Invincible is a jack-up drilling rig owned by Maersk Drilling of Denmark. The rig, built in 2016, has a $385,000 per day contract with Aker BP until May 2022.

Aker BP is plugging the Valhall wells as part of the work to modernize the Valhall field center, where three original platforms from when the field started producing in 1982 – QP, DP and PCP – are planned for removal. 

Offshore installation and decommissioning firm Allseas in April won a contract for the removal and disposal of multiple topsides and jackets from the Valhall area. Allseas will use its flagship Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel for the job.

 

Energy North Sea Activity Norway Europe Decommissioning Rigs Plugging and Abandonment

Related Offshore News

Maersk Inspirer - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Yme Start-Up Moved for 2021 as COVID-19 Delays Maersk...
Image: Total

RMB Confirms Total's $15B Funding for Mozambique LNG...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet
Offshore
An Anadarko platform in Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Anadarko

Investors Sue Oxy over Anadarko Deal
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Aker BP Cleared to Use Maersk Invincible Rig for P&A at Valhall

Aker BP Cleared to Use Maersk Invincible Rig for P&A at Valhall

Industry Group Calls for 'Key Worker' Status for Offshore Energy Workers

Industry Group Calls for 'Key Worker' Status for Offshore Energy Workers

UAE: Jack-Up Providers Team Up to Cut Costs

UAE: Jack-Up Providers Team Up to Cut Costs

Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines for Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines for Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine