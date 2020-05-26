Fugro IOVTEC Wins Survey Work at Hai Long Wind Farm Sites

Fugro IOVTEC, a JV between Dutch Fugro and Taiwan's IOVTEC, has secured an offshore geotechnical site investigation project in Taiwan for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms.

The Hai Long offshore wind farms are being co-developed by Northland Power Inc, Yushan Energy, and Mitsui & Co.

Under the newly awarded contract, Fugro IOVTEC will acquire Geo-data at 32 wind turbine locations and the site investigation will be carried out in two phases: seabed and downhole.

The seabed phase will be performed using Fugro’s SEACALF continuous drive system. The Fugro Voyager geotechnical drilling vessel will be deployed for the downhole phase. IOVTEC will contribute DP vessel, Avatar Triumph to support this project.

With a combining capacity of 1044 MW, Hai Long Offshore Wind Project will start connecting to the grids by the end of 2024

“We welcome this excellent opportunity to work for Hai Long and showcase Fugro IOVTEC’s Geo-data expertise in the renewables sector,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Business Line Director for Asia-Pacific. “Offshore wind farm developments in the region and especially in Taiwan are going through an accelerated and ambitious pace, and Fugro is proud to be part of these developments that support our vision to create a safe and liveable world.”

“This collaboration with Fugro IOVTEC allows us to continue and increase our engagement with Taiwanese suppliers, underlining our commitment to cultivating the development of the local supply chain and helping fulfill Taiwan’s ambitious plans for deploying offshore wind,” said Felipe Montero, EPCI Director of Hai Long Offshore Wind Project.

Vincent Tsai, Managing Director of IOVTEC, said: “We’re delighted Hailong has chosen IOVTEC for this landmark project, and it also demonstrates their commitment to localization. By utilizing our in-country vessels and engineers and leveraging Fugro’s vast experience in geotechnical fields, we are able to provide an optimized local solution to the clients. We will continue to support the development of the Taiwanese market, training Taiwanese surveyors to deliver future projects.”

In related news, offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Tuesday said that its recently launched 14MW wind turbines would be used for the 300 MW Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan. The deployment of the new turbine for the rest of the 1,044 MW Hai Long pipeline is also being considered.