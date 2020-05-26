Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro IOVTEC Wins Survey Work at Hai Long Wind Farm Sites

May 26, 2020

Fugro Voyager - Credit: Fugro
Fugro Voyager - Credit: Fugro

Fugro IOVTEC, a JV between Dutch Fugro and Taiwan's IOVTEC, has secured an offshore geotechnical site investigation project in Taiwan for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms. 

The Hai Long offshore wind farms are being co-developed by Northland Power Inc, Yushan Energy, and Mitsui & Co. 

Under the newly awarded contract, Fugro IOVTEC will acquire Geo-data at 32 wind turbine locations and the site investigation will be carried out in two phases: seabed and downhole. 

The seabed phase will be performed using Fugro’s SEACALF continuous drive system. The Fugro Voyager geotechnical drilling vessel will be deployed for the downhole phase. IOVTEC will contribute DP vessel, Avatar Triumph to support this project.

With a combining capacity of 1044 MW, Hai Long Offshore Wind Project will start connecting to the grids by the end of 2024

“We welcome this excellent opportunity to work for Hai Long and showcase Fugro IOVTEC’s Geo-data expertise in the renewables sector,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Business Line Director for Asia-Pacific. “Offshore wind farm developments in the region and especially in Taiwan are going through an accelerated and ambitious pace, and Fugro is proud to be part of these developments that support our vision to create a safe and liveable world.”

“This collaboration with Fugro IOVTEC allows us to continue and increase our engagement with Taiwanese suppliers, underlining our commitment to cultivating the development of the local supply chain and helping fulfill Taiwan’s ambitious plans for deploying offshore wind,” said Felipe Montero, EPCI Director of Hai Long Offshore Wind Project.

Vincent Tsai, Managing Director of IOVTEC, said: “We’re delighted Hailong has chosen IOVTEC for this landmark project, and it also demonstrates their commitment to localization. By utilizing our in-country vessels and engineers and leveraging Fugro’s vast experience in geotechnical fields, we are able to provide an optimized local solution to the clients. We will continue to support the development of the Taiwanese market, training Taiwanese surveyors to deliver future projects.”

In related news, offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Tuesday said that its recently launched 14MW wind turbines would be used for the 300 MW Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan. The deployment of the new turbine for the rest of the 1,044 MW Hai Long pipeline is also being considered.

Energy Vessels Offshore Energy Geoscience Offshore Wind Activity Production Asia Taiwan Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Offshore drilling rigs - Image by wildnerdpix / AdobeStock

NOIA: U.S. Offshore Drilling Ban Would Crush Jobs, Govt...
An LNG tanker next to the offshore Gravity Based Structure -Image Credit: Novatek

Mammoet Lands its ‘Biggest Ever’ Contract at Arctic LNG 2...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Forth - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic

BPC Hires Stena Drillship for Bahamas Drilling
Energy
Drone delivering a package to the Pioneering Spirit vessel - Credit: Port of Rotterdam,

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore...
Technology

Insight

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Tubarao Martelo Field in Brazil

Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Tubarao Martelo Field in Brazil

Siemens to Give Shareholders 55% of Energy Business Spin-off

Siemens to Give Shareholders 55% of Energy Business Spin-off

Largest Wind Turbines for U.S. Largest Offshore Wind Project

Largest Wind Turbines for U.S. Largest Offshore Wind Project

'This could be the one that gets me,' Says Oilfield Service Veteran

'This could be the one that gets me,' Says Oilfield Service Veteran

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine