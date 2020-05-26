Siemens Gamesa's Giant New Wind Turbines Planned for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Offshore wind turbine builder Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) is planning to deploy its recently unveiled 14MW wind turbines for an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

SGRE, which launched its new SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine with 14-megawatt (MW) capacity last week, said Tuesday that the new turbine was intended to be used at the upcoming 300 MW Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan. The deployment of the new turbine for the rest of the 1,044 MW Hai Long pipeline is also being considered.

The exact number of units for the first 300 MW of the project remains to be confirmed based on site-specific conditions.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was in November 2019 chosen as the preferred supplier of turbines for the 300MW Hai Long 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

This agreement remains subject to contract and final investment decision from the consortium partners, Canadian independent power producer Northland Power Inc. and Taiwan-based developer Yushan Energy, jointly owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in Japan and Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.

The Hai Long offshore wind power plant was awarded through the 2018 grid allocation mechanism in Taiwan. The project site is located approximately 50 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County. The first 300 MW will serve as an anchor for Siemens Gamesa to expand its local footprint and supply base in Taiwan into a regional industrial hub.

As recently informed, nacelle production for the 300 MW Hai Long 2 project will begin in Taichung in 2024, and turbine installation will follow.

“Taking the next step in advancing the Hai Long 2 project by announcing that it will conditionally use the SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine is outstanding news. We are thrilled that the Hai Long partners have chosen our newest machine, and are very excited to work closely in making this project the first installation of the SG 14-222 DD in Asia Pacific,” said Andreas Nauen, Offshore CEO at Siemens Gamesa.

“We are very proud to be able and reveal the planned deployment of this giant turbine in Taiwan with the Hai Long partners. It matches our shared vision to establish a competitive and sustainable offshore wind hub here for the rest of the region,” added Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific.

David Povall, Executive Vice President for Development at Northland Power said: “The strategy of Hai Long’s Industrial Relevance Proposal (local content) has always been focused on enabling the local supply chain for global opportunities. And bringing the latest turbine technology into the Taiwan market through our project has been part of the initiative. Hence, we proudly see ourselves as the ‘Anchor Project’ that will facilitate Taiwan’s policy goal of becoming the APAC Offshore Wind Export Hub.”















Image Credit: SGRE





The turbine

SGRE's recently launched SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine project with 14-megawatt (MW) capacity, can also reach up to 15 MW using the company’s Power Boost function.

The turbine features a 222-meter diameter rotor, 108-meter long blades, and a 39,000 m2 swept area.

The 14 MW capacity allows one SG 14-222 DD machine able to provide enough energy to power approximately 18,000 average European households every year. Approximately 30 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines could furthermore cover the annual electricity consumption of Bilbao, Spain.

The 222-meter diameter rotor uses the new Siemens Gamesa B108 blades, each 108 meters long.

Additionally, the company says, the turbine’s massive 39,000 m2 swept area is equivalent to approximately 5.5 standard football pitches.

"It allows the SG 14-222 DD to provide an increase of more than 25% in Annual Energy Production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine," the company said.

"Furthermore, the new offshore giant features a low nacelle weight at 500 metric tons. This lightweight enables Siemens Gamesa to safely utilize an optimized tower and foundation substructure compared to a heavier nacelle. Benefits thus arise in the form of lower costs per turbine by minimizing sourced materials and reducing transportation needs," Siemens Gamesa said last week.

The prototype will be ready in 2021 with the turbines expected to be commercially available in 2024.