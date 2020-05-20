Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Total Secures $14.4 Bln Funding for Mozambique LNG

May 20, 2020

dvoevnore - stock.adobe.com
dvoevnore - stock.adobe.com

French energy major Total has secured $14.4 billion funding for its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, two sources said on Wednesday.

A source with knowledge of the matter said Total has reached a financing agreement with a group that includes around 20 lenders for the first phase of senior debt funding of $14.4 billion. The source did not specify the name of the banks involved in the financial arrangement.

Total declined to comment. Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that Total was set to sign $15 billion financing for the project in June.

The company expects the financing to be closed in the third quarter, the source said.

An energy banking source confirmed the financing deal to Reuters, adding that it involved 20 banks for just below $15 billion.

Total concluded the acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% interest in the Mozambique LNG project for $ 3.9 billion in September. It is expected to start production in 2024.


(Reporting by Bate Felix and Clara Denina; editing by Grant McCool)

Finance LNG Africa

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Legal
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

SMD Delivers Pre-Lay Plow to Boskalis

SMD Delivers Pre-Lay Plow to Boskalis

Total Secures $14.4 Bln Funding for Mozambique LNG

Total Secures $14.4 Bln Funding for Mozambique LNG

ConocoPhillips CFO Retires After 39 Years with the Company

ConocoPhillips CFO Retires After 39 Years with the Company

Oceaneering Wins Asset Integrity Work in Middle East

Oceaneering Wins Asset Integrity Work in Middle East

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine