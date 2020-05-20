Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Supply Service Wins Dunlin Alpha Subsea Removal Gig

May 20, 2020

A Maersk Supply Service vessel - Credit: Maersk Supply Service
A Maersk Supply Service vessel - Credit: Maersk Supply Service

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service has won a contract for the removal of the Dunlin Alpha platform’s subsea conductors and guide frames in the UK North Sea, by Fairfield Betula Limited.

Maersk Supply Service will remove four 30” jacket-mounted drilling conductors and two associated conductor guide frames using an I-class vessel. 

"This is a technically challenging scope with large periods of time spent alongside a platform. It is gratifying to see our engineered technical solution selected by Fairfield, as the removal of older conductors that cannot be pulled through topsides remains a challenge throughout the North Sea,” says Olivier Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions.

Project management and engineering start this year, with offshore execution planned for 2022 or 2023 depending on the option selected, Maersk Supply Service said.

Energy Vessels North Sea Activity Decommissioning

Related Offshore News

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine
Gjøa platform; Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Terminates Deal to Buy Edison's North Sea...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Legal
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

SMD Delivers Pre-Lay Plow to Boskalis

SMD Delivers Pre-Lay Plow to Boskalis

Total Secures $14.4 Bln Funding for Mozambique LNG

Total Secures $14.4 Bln Funding for Mozambique LNG

ConocoPhillips CFO Retires After 39 Years with the Company

ConocoPhillips CFO Retires After 39 Years with the Company

Oceaneering Wins Asset Integrity Work in Middle East

Oceaneering Wins Asset Integrity Work in Middle East

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine