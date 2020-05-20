Maersk Supply Service Wins Dunlin Alpha Subsea Removal Gig

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service has won a contract for the removal of the Dunlin Alpha platform’s subsea conductors and guide frames in the UK North Sea, by Fairfield Betula Limited.

Maersk Supply Service will remove four 30” jacket-mounted drilling conductors and two associated conductor guide frames using an I-class vessel.

"This is a technically challenging scope with large periods of time spent alongside a platform. It is gratifying to see our engineered technical solution selected by Fairfield, as the removal of older conductors that cannot be pulled through topsides remains a challenge throughout the North Sea,” says Olivier Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions.

Project management and engineering start this year, with offshore execution planned for 2022 or 2023 depending on the option selected, Maersk Supply Service said.