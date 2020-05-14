Noble Energy Hires Temis Flotel for E. Guinea Hook-Up

Singapore-based offshore vessel provider Nortrans has won a contract to provide offshore accommodation services to Noble Energy in Equatorial Guinea.

Nortrans' Managing Director Kjell Gauksheim said Wednesday that Noble Energy had awarded Nortrans a new flotel contract for the Alen Gas Field development, offshore Equatorial Guinea.

"After successfully completed the Leviathan project in January 2020 with our DP3 flotel - Temis, we are pleased to achieve this recognition by Noble Energy again selecting Nortrans and Temis for their next hook up and commissioning project commencing Q3 this year 2020," Gauksheim said. Temis offers accommodation for up to 501 people. It is currently located in the Canary Islands.

Noble Energy earlier this month said that the Alen project continued to progress towards an early 2021 start-up.

"All equipment and material deliveries remain on track to achieve this outcome in the face of COVID-19 induced global supply chain challenges. During the quarter, the Company finalized its Alen LNG offtake arrangement with sales to a large multi-national LNG trader," Noble said last week.

Noble Energy sanctioned the Alen natural gas development offshore Equatorial Guinea (EG) in April 2019.

Natural gas from the Alen field will be processed through the existing Alba Plant LLC liquefied petroleum gas processing plant (Alba Plant) and EG LNG’s liquefied natural gas production facility (EG LNG) located at Punta Europa, Bioko Island.