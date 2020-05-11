Japan's Jera Joins World Forum Offshore Wind

Japanese energy company JERA has decided to join World Forum Offshore Wind (“WFO”), an organization that promotes the global growth of offshore wind energy.

WFO was founded in 2018 in Germany, and it promotes the industry by gathering and distributing related information and educating government officials around the world.

WFO has launched a subsidiary Floating Offshore Wind Committee (“FOWC”), which plans to begin activities in June 2020.

As a member of WFO and FOWC, JERA will contribute to the growth of floating offshore wind power generation, WFO said Monday.

"A variety of issues must be resolved before floating offshore wind power generation can be deployed on a commercial basis. In the future, however, it is expected to play an important role in expanding the adoption of renewable energy because the energy potential of the sea areas where it can be installed—those that are 50m or more deep—is so much greater than that of the areas shallower than 50m that are suitable for bottom-fixed wind power generation," WFO said.

In addition to offshore wind power operators, WFO members include global companies and organizations from fields such as finance, law, and insurance.

WFO members are Aker Solutions, Asia Wind Energy Association, Carneades, Catapult Offshore Renewable Energy, Chatham Partners, DEME, EEW Special Pipe Constructions, Energy Industries Council, EWE, France Energie Eolienne, Green Giraffe, Griffin-Woodhouse, HeliService, Hexicon, Hogan Lovells, Innogy, Marsh, Northland Power, NW Assekuranz, RWE, Simply Blue Energy, Suzlon Energy, US Business Network for Offshore Wind, Wab, Watson Farley & Williams, World Ocean Council.