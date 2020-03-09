Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Macquarie, EnBW, Team Up with JERA on Taiwanese Offshore Wind Project

March 9, 2020

Illustration; An offshore wind farm - Image by diak / AdobeStock
Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG) and EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG have reached an agreement with Japanese utility JERA to join in developing Taiwan's Formosa 3 offshore wind farm. 

JERA now holds a 43.75% stake in the project. The Green Investment Group holds 31.25% and EnBW holds 25%. Financial details were not disclosed. Formosa 3 is an offshore wind project off the central-western coast of Taiwan. 

It has three separate sites which have a total capacity of 2 gigawatts. The project secured approval after an environmental impact assessment in 2018. 

JERA's entry into Formosa 3 follows previous partnerships on the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 offshore wind projects. "Taiwan is fast becoming Asia's foremost offshore wind market," said Mark Dooley, global head of the Green Investment Group.

 (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables Taiwan

