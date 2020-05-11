Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Gets Green Light for Hades Drilling

May 11, 2020

Island Innovator - Image Credit: Island Drilling
Island Innovator - Image Credit: Island Drilling

OMV Norge, a Norwegian subsidiary of Austria's OMV, has received approval from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway to drill at the Hades prospect in the Norwegian Sea.

"We have given OMV (Norge) AS consent for exploration drilling in block 6506/11 in the Norwegian Sea," the country's safety body said Monday.

The approval was given for wells 6506/11-12 S and 6506/11-12 A (sidetrack) at the prospect named Hades, in the production license 644.

OMV will use the Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig to drill at the Hades prospect. The well 6506/11-12 S is expected to take up to 00 days to complete, while the sidetrack would take 23 days. Water depth at the site is 433 meters

While the PSA did not reveal the expected spud date, OMV in its application for an environmental permit, filed in February, said the drilling was planned to begin on June 1, 2020, at the earliest.

OMV made the gas and condensate discovery in the block in 2018. The preliminary estimates indicated a discovery size of 40 to 245 million barrels of oil equivalent.

OMV in June last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Equinor related to the Hades/Iris gas discovery.

Under the memorandum, the two companies have committed to cooperate on finding the best solution for the development and tie-in of Hades/Iris to existing infrastructure, given the proximity of producing fields where Equinor is the operator.

Energy Drilling Activity Norway Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Anchor platform render - Image Credit: Wood

Williams to Transport Chevron's Anchor Gas
Image Credit: Vestas

Denmark's Vestas Breaks Wind Turbine Installation Record,...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine