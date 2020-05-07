Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor CEO Doesn't Believe in Quick Oil Market Rebound

May 7, 2020

Equinor Chief executive Eldar Sætre. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)
Equinor Chief executive Eldar Sætre. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

More global oil production curtailments will be needed to reduce the gap between supply and demand and normalize the oil market, the chief executive of Norway's Equinor said on Thursday.

Eldar Saetre, who led the company through the previous market downturn in 2014-2016, said he did not believe in a quick market rebound, with some analysts predicting prices recovering to $50 and above already next year.

"I don't believe in that ... There is still a huge (supply) overhang and it could take us until 2022 before we can see a more normal market," he told Reuters after the company presented its quarterly results. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Production Oil Price

Related Offshore News

A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

New Round of Layoffs at Maersk Drilling
A Maersk Supply Service offshore vessel

Maersk Supply Service Cuts Jobs


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Subsea Umbilicals Demand Hit by COVID-19

Subsea Umbilicals Demand Hit by COVID-19

Enbridge Sells Stakes in French Offshore Wind Projects

Enbridge Sells Stakes in French Offshore Wind Projects

Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig

Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig

Hess Posts Quarterly Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Hess Posts Quarterly Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine