WindEnergy Hamburg Postponed Due to Covid-19

WindEnergy Hamburg, a large international trade fair focused on the offshore and onshore wind industry, will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers said Thursday that the event, originally scheduled to take place in Hamburg, Germany, in September would be pushed back to December.

Bernd Aufderheide, CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH where the event is scheduled to take place, said: "Unfortunately, it is currently very difficult to assess the development of Covid-19 and the consequences for major international events in September 2020.

"We will, therefore, postpone WindEnergy Hamburg until the end of the year. We would like to offer our exhibitors and visitors the greatest possible planning security and are pleased that we were able to find a new date."

The event is now set to take place from December 1 to 4, 2020.

This is the second major industry event to be delayed at the Hamburg Messe this week. Earlier this week, the organizers of SMM, one of the world's largest shipbuilding exhibitions postponed the event from September to 2-5 February 2021 in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.