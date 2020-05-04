Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Axxis Geo Completes Middle East Survey Work

May 4, 2020

Illustration only: An AGS Vessel - Credit; AGS
Illustration only: An AGS Vessel - Credit; AGS

Oslo-listed seismic survey company Axxis Geo Solutions has said it has completed its ocean-bottom nodes (OBN) project in the Middle East.  

"The project was completed with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines and the crew is now demobilizing to the North Sea for previously announced work in late Q2. Since the start of the year the crew has safely operated for more than 350,000 man-hours," Axxis Geo said.

"This contract marks another milestone for AGS entering a new country and performing a difficult project with all the normal complexities, plus COVID-19 issues," said Lee Parker, AGS CEO. 

"Despite the current downturn in the industry, AGS continues to be awarded work by utilizing its asset-light operational model coupled with best-in-class operational excellence", adds Parker.
 

Middle East Geoscience Subsea North Sea Seismic Survey OBN

Related Offshore News

A GMS jack-up unit/Credit: GMS

GMS Rejects 'Opportunistic' Takeover Proposal by Seafox
Image Credit: Wintershall

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image © W-Industries, 2020

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore Mexico

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore Mexico

No Oil at Eni's Ehecatl Prospect Offshore Mexico

No Oil at Eni's Ehecatl Prospect Offshore Mexico

Coronavirus Pushes Oil Majors to Biggest Output Cuts in 17 years

Coronavirus Pushes Oil Majors to Biggest Output Cuts in 17 years

Sagging Oil Price Shrinks Q1 Profit 28% for Repsol

Sagging Oil Price Shrinks Q1 Profit 28% for Repsol

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine