Axxis Geo Completes Middle East Survey Work

Oslo-listed seismic survey company Axxis Geo Solutions has said it has completed its ocean-bottom nodes (OBN) project in the Middle East.

"The project was completed with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines and the crew is now demobilizing to the North Sea for previously announced work in late Q2. Since the start of the year the crew has safely operated for more than 350,000 man-hours," Axxis Geo said.

"This contract marks another milestone for AGS entering a new country and performing a difficult project with all the normal complexities, plus COVID-19 issues," said Lee Parker, AGS CEO.

"Despite the current downturn in the industry, AGS continues to be awarded work by utilizing its asset-light operational model coupled with best-in-class operational excellence", adds Parker.

