Solstad Wins Medium-Term Charters for Six Vessels

May 4, 2020

Image Credit: Solstad Offshore
Image Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has entered into medium-term contracts for six of its vessels.

The contracts are for a period of 80 to 170 days each with undisclosed clients. The contracts are expected to start around July 1 and the operations are outside the North Sea.

The nominated vessels are the PSVs Normand Supra, Normand Surfer, Normand Serenade, Normand Sitella, and Sea Spear, in addition to the AHTS Far Sigma.

"The contracts will significantly reduce the company's North Sea spot market exposure in 2020," Solstad Offshore said.

