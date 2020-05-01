Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Spirit Energy Gets OK for Barents Sea well

May 1, 2020

Leiv Eiriksson rig - Image Credit: MarineTraffic
Leiv Eiriksson rig - Image Credit: MarineTraffic

Oil and gas company Spirit Energy has been given the approval to drill an offshore well in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

The country's offshore oil and gas safety body PSA Norway, said this week that it had given Spirit Energy permission to drill the 7321/8-2 S offshore well.

Spirit Energy, a subsidiary of Centrica, will use Transocean's Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The well is located in the production license 719, in a water depth of 466 meters. The drilling operation is expected to take 54 days to complete.

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Maintaining Flow Assurance With a Systems Approach

Chevron Cuts Spending, Says Asset Sales Lift Profits

Exxon Posts Big Loss, $3 Bln Writedown on Oil Price Plunge

Country-by-Country Look at Dropping Fuel Demand

