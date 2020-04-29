Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

April 29, 2020

Image Credit: Aker Solutions
Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has had its carbon-capture technology approved for use at Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, it said on Wednesday.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is widely viewed as a crucial technology to achieve emission reductions from the likes of the cement industry, which accounts for about 7% of total CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.

Aker Solutions' post-combustion technology will be used to capture and liquefy 400,000 tonnes of CO2 a year at the plant operated by Norcem, which is owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement, the Norwegian company said.

The Brevik plan is part of Norway's larger efforts to capture CO2 emissions at several onshore installations and bury them under the Norwegian continental shelf seabed.

Norway's Equinor, meanwhile, is developing offshore CO2 storage in partnership with Total and Shell, with a final investment decision expected by the end of this year.

Norway is planning to fund part of the preliminary cost of about 10 billion crowns ($963 million) for the carbon capture and storage chain, which could help the country to meet its own targets for CO2 reduction.

 ($1 = 10.3814 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by David Goodman)

Technology Engineering Industry News Activity Norway Europe CO2 Decarbonization

