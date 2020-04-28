Belgian Offshore Helicopter Player Opens Dutch Base

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
April 28, 2020

Image Credit; NHV
Offshore helicopter company NHV has opened a new base in Arnemuiden, Midden-Zeeland, The Netherlands, to support its offshore windfarm activities in the region.

NHV will support this project utilizing the H145 aircraft, an Airbus Helicopter 4-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft.

"With its high hoisting and hover performance and small footprint, the H145 can operate in performance class 1 conditions, while its compact airframe can maneuver in confined offshore environments," NHV said.

According to the company's social media posts, the H145 was delivered three weeks ago.

The offshore helicopter company in 2018 signed a contract with wind farm operator Ørsted to provide helicopter services in support of the Borssele 1+2 Offshore Wind Farm, with, as it was then said, the planned operation start-up in May 2020.

NHV Group is headquartered in Ostend Belgium and provides helicopter services to the energy sector in Europe and Western Africa with a fleet of 60+ helicopters.

