Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OKEA: Yme Field Start-Up Might Be Put Off for 2021

April 28, 2020

Yme field layout - Image by Repsol
Yme field layout - Image by Repsol

Norwegian independent oil firm OKEA will ask its bondholders for a waiver of bond covenants and sees a risk of the Yme field development being delayed until 2021, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm co-founded by Norway's former oil minister Ola Borten Moe and majority-owned by Thailand's Bangchak Corporation operates the Draugen oilfield and has a 15% stake in Repsol's Yme project.

"The current plan is to start production at Yme by the end of 2020, but given the situation with COVID-19... there is a clear likelihood that we will go into 2021," Knut Gjertsen, OKEA's head of projects and technology, said as the company presented first-quarter earnings.

The company booked a non-cash impairment of 634 million Norwegian crowns ($60.47 million) on assets due to the sharp fall in oil and gas prices.

OKEA's Chief Financial Officer Birte Norheim said the company hired DNB Markets to advise in talks with bondholders as it prepares to seek waivers on bond covenants that were at risk of a temporary breach in 2020 due to the fall in oil prices.

The company's Oslo-listed shares were down 1.7% by 0859 GMT, underperforming a 0.2% rise in European energy stocks, and have fallen by 55% year-to-date.

($1 = 10.4852 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Activity Norway Europe Production Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

VLCC being converted into the FPSO bound for Marlim project in Brazil.

Yinson Welcomes Sumitomo as Partner in Brazil FPSO Project
Image Credit: Ørsted

Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm Generates First Power


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Sues Beach Energy for Terminating...
Legal

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine