Short-Term Extension for BW Offshore FPSO Ahead of Lay-Up

FPSO leasing company BW Offshore has secured a short-term contract extension with Petrobras for the floating production storage and offloading unit BW Cidade de Sao Vicente.

"BW Offshore has received a notice from Petrobras that they exercise their right to extend the lease and operation agreement of BW Cidade de São Vicente with 48 days. With this the contract will expire on 11 June 2020," BW Offshore said Tuesday.

BW Offshore has said it has started planning for the demobilisation of the FPSO from the field and is considering temporary lay up in Brazil.

BW Cidade de São Vicente began operations for Petrobras in 2009 and has been used as a well test facility for Petrobras on multiple locations offshore Brazil.