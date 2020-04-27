Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Parkwind, Bladt Sign Substation Deal for German Offshore Wind Farm

April 27, 2020

Illustration; Image by Parkwind
Belgium-based offshore wind farm developer Parkwind and Danish offshore construction company Bladt have signed a deal to build a substation for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea

The platform will be jointly developed and will be jointly operated with 50Hertz, the responsible Transmission System Operator (TSO) for connecting the offshore wind farms in the German Baltic Sea. 

The offshore wind farm, 19 km off the island of Rugen is expected to start offshore installation works in 2022. 

Bladt Industries is to deliver the complete substation for Parkwind, with Semco Maritime and ISC as key partners.  Semco Maritime will be responsible for the design and implementation of the entire electrical systems while the structural design will be delivered by ISC Engineering.

Parkwind’s Project Manager, Clément Helbig de Balzac: "In the context of a global crisis, this signature and the imminent start of the works at Bladt, demonstrate Parkwind’s unwavering commitment to successfully deliver the Arcadis Ost 1 project in line with the plan set more than a year ago. We are convinced that the team composed of Parkwind, Bladt and 50Hertz brings the expertise needed to deliver the transformation platform of the highest HSSE and quality standards. The shared substation will become the heart of Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Windfarm, supplying the German grid with green energy for up to 300,000 households.” 

The Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm will have a capacity of about 247 MW  within the 12-nautical mile zone of the Federal State Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. In April 2018, Parkwind was successful in the offshore wind auction in Germany, launched by the Federal Grid Agency.

 

