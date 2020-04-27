Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Johan Castberg FPSO Turret Mooring System Complete

April 27, 2020

Johan Castberg TMS Modules ready to sail away - Image Credit. SBM Offshore
Dutch company SBM Offshore has announced the sailaway of the last two modules for the Turret Mooring System built for Equinor's Johan Castberg FPSO which will, once completed, be deployed in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

The modules will be shipped to Singapore aboard a heavy-transportation vessel. Once in Singapore, the modules will be integrated into the hull of Equinor’s Johan Castberg FPSO. 

Commenting on the completion of the construction phase of the turret mooring system, Michael Sandberg, SBM Offshore Senior Project Manager said: "We are delighted to have completed this milestone for the Johan Castberg project. It represents a great achievement thanks to the quality work performed by the project teams across the world, the close engagement with our client, and the dedication and expertise of the yard and our vendors."

Drydocks World Dubai (DDW) fabricated all four modules for the Turret Mooring System (TMS).  The first two modules, the Bogie Support Structure and the Lower Turret, were completed in 2019 and delivered to the Singapore yard in 2019/2020. The Manifold and Gantry modules were completed and safely loaded onto the transportation vessel in mid-April, and delivery to the Singapore yard is planned for in May.

Turret Mooring System

The turret design is an 8,000 tons Bogie Turret accommodating 21 riser slots for Equinor’s new-build FPSO Johan Castberg for the Skrugard, Havis, and Drivis discoveries in the harsh operating conditions of the Barents Sea, offshore Northern Norway. The FPSO will be permanently moored in 372-meter water depth by means of three bundles of five mooring lines.

The TMS allows the FPSO to safely stay in position on the field in the extreme weather conditions while ensuring safe operations and the transfer of fluids from the seabed via the risers to the FPSO. 




 
Johan Castber FPSO 3D illustration, Credit: Equinor Produced by Render AS

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

