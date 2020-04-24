Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SEC Drops Probe into Shell's Offshore Nigeria Deal

April 24, 2020

SEC Building - Image by Kristina/AdobeStock
SEC Building - Image by Kristina/AdobeStock

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its inquiry into Royal Dutch Shell's 2011 acquisition of an offshore oil block in Nigeria, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Thursday.

"The SEC has notified us that it has closed its inquiry into Shell in relation to OPL 245," a Shell spokeswoman said.

On Wednesday, Italy's Eni, which acquired the OPL 245 block together with Shell, said the SEC had also closed its investigation into its activity in Nigeria, as well as other activities in Congo.

Eni and Shell are currently on trial in Italy over allegations they bought OPL 245 in 2011 knowing most of the $1.3 billion price would go to agents and middlemen in bribes. 

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Energy Industry News Activity North America Africa Regulations

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Gulf of Mexico Platform - Image by Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

No Blanket Royalty Waiver for U.S. Offshore Oil Industry
Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Hild Jack-up rig - Image Credit: Keppel Corp.

Keppel Delivers New Jack-Up Drilling Rig to Borr Drilling
Offshore
© John Reed / MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Hit with Slew of Rig Deal Cancellations
Energy

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Norway Proposes Extension to Arctic Offshore Drilling Boundary

Norway Proposes Extension to Arctic Offshore Drilling Boundary

Indonesia: Oil and Gas Sector Seeks Travel Ban Exemption

Indonesia: Oil and Gas Sector Seeks Travel Ban Exemption

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea Headcount

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea Headcount

i3 Energy Seeks More Time from Noteholders

i3 Energy Seeks More Time from Noteholders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine