CWind Expands Offshore Vessel Fleet

UK-based offshore support services provider CWind has signed a long-term charter deal with Dalby Offshore for several offshore vessels that will support offshore wind farms in the UK North Sea.

The deal will see CWind immediately add four new vessels to its fleet with the option of an additional two vessels later in the year.

Also, CWind said it that supported throughout negotiations by vessel procurement advisor Colebrook Offshore, It has already chartered some of the new vessels following a quick turnaround by marine engineering company Alicat Workboats.

The new vessels have been renamed and registered to CWind’s East of England hub in Grimsby, where they will operate in support of several different offshore wind farms.

The new vessels range from 20m to 26.5m in length, with one of them able to carry 24 passengers and two carrying 12 passengers each. The remaining 12-passenger vessel, CWind Voyager, will be upgraded to accommodate 24 passengers following completion of its current charter.

The CWind Navigator vessel is one of the highest spec 2610 vessels on the market following her conversion for the European offshore wind market. Also, CWind Traveller is a high-powered and extremely capable vessel with the same capabilities of many larger vessels due to her increased engine power.

CWind Renegade, a 23m vessel, is in the process of being transferred to Bureau Veritas class for its upcoming 18-month charter for a major European developer.

CWind Managing Director, Nat Allison, said, “We’re delighted to have reached this long-term agreement with Dalby Offshore. The expansion and development of our fleet is key to both our own success and the operational integrity of our clients’ assets, which is more important now than ever before to the UK’s power networks. Despite the challenges we are currently facing in our daily lives and business operations, we are committed to supporting our clients in the growth of renewable energy solutions.”

Also commenting on the agreement, Stuart McNiven, Managing Director at Dalby Offshore, said, “We are very pleased with this agreement, particularly in light of the difficult period we are all facing in the marine industry and the larger business community. These vessels are of a high quality and will certainly add a new dimension to CWind’s fleet.”