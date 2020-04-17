Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Oil Output in March Lower than Expected

April 17, 2020

Photo: Espen Rønnevik / Øyvind Gravås – Equinor)
Photo: Espen Rønnevik / Øyvind Gravås – Equinor)

Norway's oil production fell in March from the previous month, missing official forecasts by 4.4% due to technical problems at some fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The country's crude oil output was down by 4.5% month-on-month from February to 1.68 million barrels per day. The output year-on-year, however, was up by 21%, mainly thanks to the ramp-up of Equinor's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

Daily natural gas output rose by 1.1% month-on-month, more than officially forecast, but it was 2% down from a year ago. Overall monthly gas output in March totaled 10.7 billion cubic meters.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Industry News Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Mock-up of the Service Operations Vessel to be deployed on Ørsted’s Greater Changhua offshore wind farms. The detailed design of the vessel is yet to be finalized. Image Credit: Orsted

Ørsted to Charter First Ever Taiwan-Flagged SOV on 15-Year...
Image Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras Begins Halting Operations of 62 Platforms


Trending Offshore News

Image by ADNOC shared after the signing of the contracts in February

UAE's ADNOC Terminates $1.65B Deal with Petrofac
Middle East
Image Credit: Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Starts 80-well Offshore Drilling Campaign at NFE...
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea Standoff

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea Standoff

Egypt's Burullus Terminates Transocean Drillship Contract Early

Egypt's Burullus Terminates Transocean Drillship Contract Early

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine