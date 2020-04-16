Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has signed a contract with the Danish firm Geo to supply an offshore liftboat for the preliminary geotechnical investigations for the Thor offshore wind project in the Danish North Sea.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's liftboat Jill - a self-propelled DP2 vessel that can operate in the geotechnical, offshore wind, offshore construction, Oil & Gas and cable repair markets - will support Geo with the offshore borehole campaign.

The offshore liftboat is equipped with 102 meters long legs, a rack and pinion hydraulic jacking system, a large cargo deck, and in addition to its main crane, crane coverage by three auxiliary cranes.

"Jill will provide a stable and robust platform for the campaign which is scheduled to commence June 2020," Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said.

The purpose of the offshore borehole campaign is to acquire geotechnical and geological information about the subsurface to be used as a basis for developers to assess the soil conditions for the Thor project.

"We are very excited to be working with Geo on this project. The two companies combine the best of maritime and offshore wind experience with the most extensive expertise within the fields of soil and seabed investigations”, says Thomas Lund, Sales Manager at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Jens Brink Clausen, Department Director at Geo says: “We are looking forward to do the first geotechnical work on Thor for Energinet.dk this summer. Our new cooperation with Fred Olsen Windcarrier will ensure a very safe and robust solution for the drilling operations.”



