Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

April 16, 2020

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's liftboat Jill - Image Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (The photo has been cropped)
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's liftboat Jill - Image Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (The photo has been cropped)

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has signed a contract with the Danish firm Geo to supply an offshore liftboat for the preliminary geotechnical investigations for the Thor offshore wind project in the Danish North Sea. 

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's liftboat Jill -  a self-propelled DP2 vessel that can operate in the geotechnical, offshore wind, offshore construction, Oil & Gas and cable repair markets - will support Geo with the offshore borehole campaign.

The offshore liftboat is equipped with 102 meters long legs, a rack and pinion hydraulic jacking system, a large cargo deck, and in addition to its  main crane, crane coverage by three auxiliary cranes.

"Jill will provide a stable and robust platform for the campaign which is scheduled to commence June 2020," Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said.

The purpose of the offshore borehole campaign is to acquire geotechnical and geological information about the subsurface to be used as a basis for developers to assess the soil conditions for the Thor project.

"We are very excited to be working with Geo on this project. The two companies combine the best of maritime and offshore wind experience with the most extensive expertise within the fields of soil and seabed investigations”, says Thomas Lund, Sales Manager at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Jens Brink Clausen, Department Director at Geo says: “We are looking forward to do the first geotechnical work on Thor for Energinet.dk this summer. Our new cooperation with Fred Olsen Windcarrier will ensure a very safe and robust solution for the drilling operations.”

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Engineering North Sea Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Denmark Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras Begins Halting Operations of 62 Platforms
Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Image by ADNOC shared after the signing of the contracts in February

UAE's ADNOC Terminates $1.65B Deal with Petrofac
Middle East
File Photo - Maersk Transporter - Image by Charles H. Reid - MarineTraffic

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

ConocoPhillips Cuts Oil Output, Spending Again

ConocoPhillips Cuts Oil Output, Spending Again

OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast Further

OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast Further

Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine