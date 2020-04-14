Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Alfa Laval Nets Framo Pump Contracts in China, Singapore

April 14, 2020

Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division, Alfa Laval
Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division, Alfa Laval

Swedish company Alfa Laval has said it has won two large orders in the offshore industry space from clients in China and Singapore.

Under the orders, of a combined value of around SEK 170 million (USD 17 million), Alfa Laval will deliver  Framo pumping systems to two unnamed customers in China and Singapore.  

The orders were booked late March in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020 and 2021, Alfa Laval said Tuesday.

The orders comprise pumping systems for firewater and crude oil offloading, slop and ballast duties.

"In these extraordinary times, I am pleased to announce these large orders for our Framo pumping systems. Framo pumping systems are used in a variety of duties where they provide safe and reliable performance," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Framo pumping systems are used in three main areas: cargo, oil, and gas production and offshore supply and recovery?

Energy Marine Equipment Industry News Activity Europe Asia China Singapore Pumps Sweden

Related Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image Credit: COSL

OMV Strikes Oil and Gas Offshore New Zealand
File Photo - Maersk Transporter - Image by Charles H. Reid - MarineTraffic

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods


Trending Offshore News

File Photo; Saipem FDS Vessel - Image by Juan J.Diaz Cantizano

Saipem Crew in Isolation after COVID-19 Case on Pipelaying...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic

Shell Wins $340M+ in Gumusut Kakap Arbitration
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

UK Offshore Equipment Firms Build Face Shields for Health Workers

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Oil Price Drops to $28 as Supply Cuts Not Enough

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine