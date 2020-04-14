Alfa Laval Nets Framo Pump Contracts in China, Singapore

Swedish company Alfa Laval has said it has won two large orders in the offshore industry space from clients in China and Singapore.

Under the orders, of a combined value of around SEK 170 million (USD 17 million), Alfa Laval will deliver Framo pumping systems to two unnamed customers in China and Singapore.

The orders were booked late March in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020 and 2021, Alfa Laval said Tuesday.

The orders comprise pumping systems for firewater and crude oil offloading, slop and ballast duties.

"In these extraordinary times, I am pleased to announce these large orders for our Framo pumping systems. Framo pumping systems are used in a variety of duties where they provide safe and reliable performance," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.



Framo pumping systems are used in three main areas: cargo, oil, and gas production and offshore supply and recovery?