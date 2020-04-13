Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Murphy Oil CEO Back at Work after Medical Leave

April 13, 2020

U.S. oil firm Murphy Oil Corporation has informed that its CEO Roger W. Jenkins has recovered and resumed his responsibilities "following his temporary medical leave."

Jenkins had taken medical leave in March due to coronavirus concerns when Murphy said he would "step down temporarily pending test results and a presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19."

Murphy did not confirm if Jenkins, elected CEO in 2013, had indeed tested positive or not.

During his temporary leave, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David R. Looney assumed responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer.

He has now returned to his day-to-day role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

